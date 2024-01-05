Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,554 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

VZ stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

