Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 413 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $245.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $180.88 and a 52 week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.