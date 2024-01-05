Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 439 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $98.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

