Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 292,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $205.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.74 and a 200-day moving average of $196.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

