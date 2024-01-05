Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 451 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $23,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $22,805,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.73 and a one year high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

