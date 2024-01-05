Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 509 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 1.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $219.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.03 and a fifty-two week high of $227.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.73.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

