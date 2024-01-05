Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,453 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

BA opened at $247.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

