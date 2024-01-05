Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $3,914,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,865,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,488,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,281,252 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

