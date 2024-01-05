Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading 4.7% Higher

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 1,939,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,467,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 341.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,152 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after buying an additional 1,995,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 385.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,307,000 after buying an additional 1,387,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Foot Locker by 59.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,389 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after acquiring an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

