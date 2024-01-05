Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 113,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 392,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The company has a market cap of $496.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative net margin of 133.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Analysts predict that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,488,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Forge Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

