Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,558.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,619.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,546.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.