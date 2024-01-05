Forsta AP Fonden Buys 19,300 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 28.5% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Centene by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Centene by 51.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

NYSE CNC opened at $77.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $79.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

