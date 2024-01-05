Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

