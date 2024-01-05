Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,927 shares of company stock valued at $53,846,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $245.65 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.04.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

