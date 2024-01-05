Forsta AP Fonden Has $12.16 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 50,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $76.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

