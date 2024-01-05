Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Shopify by 3.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,804,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,049,000 after purchasing an additional 195,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,874,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

