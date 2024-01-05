Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 700 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $935.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $963.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $944.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

