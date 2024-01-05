Forsta AP Fonden Sells 75,980 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,980 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stellantis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,487 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 188.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 721.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 200,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

