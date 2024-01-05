freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading Down 0.2%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €25.64 ($28.18) and last traded at €25.72 ($28.26). Approximately 230,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.76 ($28.31).

freenet Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.37.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

