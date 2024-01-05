FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Shares Down 0.1%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80. 8,570 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $206.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 282.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

