FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Issued By Zacks Research

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $68.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

