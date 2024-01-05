FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Lifesci Capital (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CBAY opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $25.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,640 shares of company stock worth $3,833,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 145,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.