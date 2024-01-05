FY2023 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

