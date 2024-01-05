GAP (NYSE:GPS) Trading 4.2% Higher

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.97. 2,208,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,770,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.47.

GAP Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.19.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $10,226,695.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $519,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,098,316.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 835,666 shares of company stock worth $17,042,370. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 317.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

