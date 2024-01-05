Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.38

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.38 and last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 315701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48.

Institutional Trading of Gemini Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

