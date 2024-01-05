Geneva Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $820.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,960. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.46 and a 1-year high of $841.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $799.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $750.04.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

