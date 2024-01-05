Geneva Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,637. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $176.69 and a 12-month high of $221.56. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.