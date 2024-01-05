Geneva Partners LLC Sells 809 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

MNST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 416,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,027. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

