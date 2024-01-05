Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 1,299,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,526,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Geron Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 55,138.49%. Equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

