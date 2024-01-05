GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$43.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.18. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$36.56 and a one year high of C$51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 1.266205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.