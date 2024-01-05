GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.29

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 1195057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $803.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.50 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

