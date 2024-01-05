Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,946 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period. Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.09. The company had a trading volume of 721,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,786. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

