Gill Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,491 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,058,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88,587 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 902,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 714,850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 177,122 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 606,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. 642,016 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

