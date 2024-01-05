Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

PDEC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,851 shares. The stock has a market cap of $698.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

