Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,118 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 175,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 82,455 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. 130,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,735. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0434 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.