Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.6 %

IJUL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. 21,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,239. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.