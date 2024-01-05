Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 452,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 78,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,550. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

