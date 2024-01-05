Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 70,869 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,869 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 431,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 209,855 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. 52,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,844. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.