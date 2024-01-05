Gill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJUN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.1 %

PJUN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 56,420 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.