Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 31,471 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,471 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 1.9% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,702 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,866,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,345,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 98.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,455 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $2,879,000.

BATS:PJAN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.88. 1,441,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $662.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

