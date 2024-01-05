Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,762 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 50,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,716,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 512,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,698. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.