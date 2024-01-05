Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,780 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of PFEB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $32.56. 19,805 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $533.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

