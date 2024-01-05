Gill Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIZD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.39. 131,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,301. The company has a market cap of $691.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

