Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT Raised to $46.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

GBCI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 158,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,269,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

