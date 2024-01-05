Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $18,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.72. The stock had a trading volume of 222,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,833. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average is $116.33.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

