Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Trading Down 5%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 263,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 296,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Global Tech Industries Group Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.
Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile
Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. The company operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Tech Industries Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Small-cap Utz Brands has mid-cap aspirations: analysts upgrade
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 reasons 2024 Moderna shareholders may party like it’s 2021
- What is a Dividend King?
- Citi and Lazard just got bullish upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.