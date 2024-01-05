Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Trading Down 5%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 263,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 296,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. The company operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

