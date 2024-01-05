Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 344,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 161,458 shares.The stock last traded at $21.47 and had previously closed at $21.87.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $581.55 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 613.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 63,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

