Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.92

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.67. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 116,488 shares trading hands.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $199.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

