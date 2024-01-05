Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 3,639,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,515,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Globalstar Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

