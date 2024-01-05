Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.02

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 3641810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Globalstar Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71.

In related news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,192,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,008 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 1,099.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 153,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Globalstar by 14.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 47,216 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

